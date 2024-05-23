Latest Shota Imanaga revelation should terrify the rest of baseball
The Cubs Japanese star, Shota Imanaga has completely taken the baseball world by storm this season. When Imanaga signed his deal with Chicago, he was overshadowed by Yoshinobu Yamamoto's deal with the Dodgers.
But his production on the field has forced the baseball world to pay attention to him and what he's doing. He currently leads all Major League starters with an incredible 0.84 ERA, the only pitcher with a sub-1.0 ERA.
Imanaga was recently on the Pat McAfee Show, where he revealed that he might not even be at his best yet.
Shota Imanaga reveals he still has more to offer the Cubs
"If I'm being honest, I'm pretty surprised by the success that I've had," Imanaga said through his translator. "I still have a couple pitches that I haven't thrown yet and I'm waiting to pull them out."
Are we actually being serious? What does he mean he still has a couple pitches that he hasn't thrown yet? That can't possibly be fair.
Without these additional pitches, Imanaga has put together a 5-0 record in his nine big league starts. He's walked just nine hitters while striking out 58 in 53.2 innings. Baseball Savant's advanced analytics support his production as well.
Imanaga ranks in the top 10% in xERA, Chase% and BB%. The southpaw mainly uses two pitches, his fastball and his split finger. He's flashed the sweeper and a curveball as well, throwing these breaking pitches a combined 9% of the time.
Both his fastball and his split finger are allowing slugging percentages in the .200s. He's truly been nearly impossible to square up. The addition of another pitch or two is absurd.
The best guess for this pitch types that he could be talking about would likely be variants of a fastball. He might have a sinker or a two seam fastball that can move arm side and then a cutter that moves glove side. The addition of one or two of these pitches would make his four seam fastball that much harder to hit.
This development could push Imanaga into the upper echelon of starting pitchers in todays game. With each start, the baseball world awaits him to return to earth, but with each start, the Japanese lefty continues to dominate the game's best hitters.