Social media alleges Alabama’s Dallas Turner is dirty player with video evidence
Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner is under fire after a social media account collected multiple examples of his questionable hits on quarterbacks.
Alabama football notched a signature win for their College Football Playoff résumé on Saturday by pulling away from LSU in a shootout.
Unfortunately, part of the story of that shootout was the hit that took out Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels. Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner was tagged with roughing the passer but he avoided an ejection for targeting despite the fact that Daniels appeared to suffer a concussion on the play.
While fans were frustrated to see the refs fail to call targeting, some where quick to point out that this is a trend with Turner.
Is Dallas Turner a dirty player? Video clips tell a story
The Twitter account @CFBRep collected a series of videos showing questionable plays by Turner.
On the top left is the hit by Turner that knocked Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers out of the game between the Crimson Tide and Longhorns in 2022.
The top right features the hit Turner laid on Daniels which also resulted in his exit because of injury.
The bottom right shows the violent facemask yank that Turner committed against Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.
The bottom left is another moment featuring Dart. After dragging the quarterback to the ground, Turner slammed Dart's head back down into the grass as he got up over the top of him.
The first three of those plays were flagged by the refs, so Turner hasn't completely gotten away with that behaviour during games. However, his play has repeatedly put opposing players in danger in terms of injuries. The fact that he's been flagged doesn't detract from the debate over whether he is a dirty player.
Of course, that debate seems to be framed around which team you're affiliated with.
Whichever side of the debate you fall on, it's clear that Turner has a reputation. Those clips don't do him any favors to shake it either.