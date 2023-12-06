Social media detectives think they've found Shohei Ohtani's free agency decision
Instagram activity has internet users hungry for Shohei Ohtani news to manufacture some of their own.
By Josh Wilson
We're coming up on the end of Winter Meetings, and your guess is as good as any of the MLB insiders as far as when and where Shohei Ohtani might sign in free agency. The much-anticipated $500-plus million man has opted to keep his free agency trip very secretive.
That secrecy, though, does not make the level of interest in where he'll go and the direction he's leaning any less appetizing. If anything, it almost makes fans hungrier for any sort of nugget.
The closed-off nature of the pursuit has kept reporters in the dark, even getting an executive in a heated back-and-forth with an insider, and forcing us to wonder whether leaks are genuine or not.
Others have turned to social media to try to scrape any sort of clues.
Social media sleuths think Shohei Ohtani is going to the Giants because of Instagram activity
A Reddit user pointed out that Shohei Ohtani recently followed Logan Webb on Instagram after Webb followed Ohtani. Webb pitches for the San Francisco Giants.
That's it folks, pack it up, Ohtani to the Bay confirmed!
In all reality, there's not much here and nothing more than any of the other nuggets we've heard so far, like his visit with the Blue Jays in Florida or Dodgers in Los Angeles.
At the same time, though, is this information any less informative than the reports that have leaked out thus far? The key throughline of Ohtani's free agency is that no one knows anything, and most everyone, credible insider or not, is shrugging their shoulders over what he'll decide.
We've heard small tidbits about his interest in the Dodgers and Jays, but that's about it.
So, add this piece of information to the pile of things that will make more sense in retrospect rather than right this moment. No one but Ohtani and his inner circle know anything.
For now, I'm considering this just a friendly interaction between to professionals.