Somehow, Sean Clifford might not be the Packers biggest area of concern before Week 1
The Green Bay Packers have a quarterback problem. No, it's not Jordan Love. The Packers paid Love like an elite quarterback, and he's going to have every opportunity to live up to that contract, deservingly so.
The Packers should be set at the starting quarterback spot for many years to come, but their issue is what's behind Love. Obviously, the Packers don't want to think about the worst-case scenario, but what if Love does suffer an injury? Even if it's a minor one. Do the Packers really trust a guy like Sean Clifford to step up and start for a Packers team trying to not only make the playoffs, but to make a deep run?
With how he's played in camp and in Week 2 of the preseason, they shouldn't. With that being said, though, time is running out for them to add someone before Week 1 of the regular season kicks off.
As dire as that situation might be, the Packers might have one area of their roster that's a bit more concerning, as mentioned by PackersWire. It might not seem as important on the surface, but their kicking situation is concerning, to say the least.
Somehow, Packers kicking situation is more dire than Sean Clifford problem
Nothing is more demoralizing than rostering a bad kicker. It's overlooked, but when a team gets in field goal range or scores a touchdown, getting the additional point(s) on the board is huge. Mason Crosby was one of the best in the league during his lengthy Packers tenure, but Cheeseheads learned how frustrating having a bad kicker can be last season.
Anders Carlson, Green Bay's sixth-round pick in last year's draft, made 27 of his 33 field goal attempts. That's good for 81.8 percent. He was a perfect 20-for-20 on attempts from 39 yards or shorter, but was 7-for-13 on anything further. That's a problem. To make matters worse, he made just 87.2 percent of his extra-point attempts. If anything is a gimme in the NFL, that's it. Carlson was the least efficient extra point kicker in the league last year.
Overall, nobody missed more kicks than the 26-year-old. He has talent. There's a reason that Green Bay drafted him. With that being said, though, he has to actually make kicks. That's his entire job.
Carlson's inefficiency is why Green Bay brought in Greg Joseph to compete with him. Unfortunately, Joseph was even worse than Carlson when it came to field goals last season as with the Minnesota Vikings, he converted just 80 percent of his 30 attempts.
Any missed kick can cost teams wins, and that's something that the Packers cannot afford. Not having a reliable quarterback to turn to if something were to happen to Love is a major issue, but the Packers hope nothing happens to their star quarterback. Having no reliability at the kicking position, though, is a bigger deal, as that will impact the Packers all season unless changes are made.