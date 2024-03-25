South Carolina Women's March Madness Schedule: When do Gamecocks play next? (updated March 24)
The Gamecocks are the top overall seed in the tournament. Do they have a rough road ahead?
The top overall-seeded Gamecocks are proving to the nation why they're the favorites to win this year's championship.
They've already blown by their first two opponents of the tournament. They started with an authoritative 91-39 win in the first round against No. 16 seed Presbyterian. Chloe Kitts tied her career-high that game with 21 points on a perfect 9-of-9 shooting and a game-high 13 rebounds.
Kitts gave the Gamecocks what they were missing since they were without two starters, Kamilla Cardoso, due to her one-game suspension after the SEC Tournament finals fight, and Bree Hall, who was held out for precautionary reasons.
After that win, South Carolina took on No. 8 seed North Carolina in what coach Dawn Staley considered the Gamecocks' best game yet.
It was another dominant performance, with an 88-41 win to advance to its 10th consecutive Sweet 16.
Five players scored in double figures for the Gamecocks and made 45 percent of their 3-pointers. The Gamecocks were so dominant that their bench outscored the entire UNC roster 51-41.
"We haven't played like that in a super long time," Staley said, per ESPN, after her team led by as many as 51 points. "We actually were talking about that in the coaches' locker room, like, we haven't played well all together. Every single one of our players made an impact coming into the game."
Who will South Carolina take on next?
The Gamecocks are waiting to see who they will take on next, as it will be the winning of No. 4 seed Indiana and No. 5 seed Oklahoma on Monday night.
Either team they face, they hope to continue to take over and finish the season perfectly.