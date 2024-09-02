Spoiled Orioles fans have turned on their best hope for AL East supremacy
By Lior Lampert
The Baltimore Orioles have what many consider the best young core in the MLB, featuring All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman. However, the youthful slugger has struggled lately, prompting fans to question his place in the lineup.
Rutschman has predominantly hit second in Baltimore's batting order this season, though his pre- and post-All-Star break splits are unsettling. Recent comments from Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post suggest his second-half issues from the plate have reached concerning levels.
La Canfora, a Baltimore native and Orioles supporter, labeled Rutschman's ongoing slump as a "problem" that's "only getting worse." Despite the latter's draft pedigree, the renowned NFL insider/columnist implied the latter should cede his No. 2 spot in the club's offensive hierarchy.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Spoiled Orioles fans have turned on their best hope, Adley Rutschman, for AL East supremacy
"[Rutschman] has become a losing player. But I guess batting [second] is his birthright since they drafted him where they did," La Canfora said.
Sheesh. La Canfora didn't mince words, bashing Rutschman for his woes. Nevertheless, the Orioles need their star battery man to get where they want to go and their pursuit of an American League East title.
At 79-59, Baltimore trails the division-leading New York Yankees by half a game. Despite being neck-and-neck in the standings, Baseball Reference gives the O's a 44.4 percent chance of leapfrogging their rivals. With the odds stacked against them, they'll need Rutschman to right the ship and do it quickly.
Since the mid-July recess, Rutschman has a .202/.279/.311 slash line, hitting two home runs and 12 RBIs in 119 at-bats. Those numbers are far from his standard splits, highlighting how rough it's been for the 26-year-old.
A former No. 1 overall pick in 2019, the Orioles have invested considerably in Rutschman, as La Canfora points out. So, Baltimore isn't going to give up on a franchise pillar after a poor 35-game stretch. If the front office isn't turning their back on him, neither should the fan base, especially at such a crucial juncture in the MLB campaign.