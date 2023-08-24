St. Louis Cardinals rumors: Jordan Montgomery reunion, Julio Urias interest, Shohei Ohtani link?
St. Louis Cardinals Rumors: Could Jordan Motgomery return? Why the Jordan Hicks trade went bad. Is Shohei Ohtani a possibility this offseason post-injury.
By Mark Powell
St. Louis Cardinals Rumors: Could Jordan Montgomery return this offseason?
When the Cardinals traded Harrison Bader to the Yankees for Jordan Montgomery at the 2022 MLB trade deadline, they did not view him as a one-and-done product in their starting rotation. Yet, a poor 2023 season forced John Mozeliak's hand, and the Cardinals executive traded Montgomery to Texas, where he would have the opportunity to pitch for a contender.
Montgomery has pitched well so far in Texas, as he has a sub-2 ERA in four starts. The Rangers have lost six games in a row, but remain in the mix for the AL West crown with the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners.
Montgomery's future in Texas beyond this year in no sure thing. His contract is up at the end of the season, and FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray believes a return to St. Louis could be in the cards.
"Jordan Montgomery will be expensive, especially as he continues to pitch like a frontline starter for the Texas Rangers. But the Cardinals know Montgomery, have actively pursued left-handed pitching in recent seasons, and ultimately acquired the left-hander from the New York Yankees for outfielder Harrison Bader at the 2022 trade deadline...Clearly the Cardinals like Montgomery. He was their best pitcher when he was in St. Louis...It would not be a surprise to see the Cardinals pursue Montgomery again this winter, and a reunion makes total sense for both sides," Murray wrote.
Mozeliak and Co. need pitching, and while they have a wish list that includes some of the top available talent on the market such as Aaron Nola, Blake Snell and more, this isn't a team prone to paying long-term for rotation help. Montgomery, likely a little cheaper, is a better option.