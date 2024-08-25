St. Louis Cardinals season is literally under water after latest travel disaster
Whatever good vibes the St. Louis Cardinals had after their brief three-game winning streak vanished on Saturday, as they lost 6-1 against the Minnesota Twins.
Sonny Gray had a chance to not only keep the good times rolling for his team as they attempt to make an unlikely run to the postseason, but he had a chance to beat his former team as well. He wound up allowing five runs in six innings of work and was outpitched by Pablo Lopez who kept the Cardinals off the board entirely. St. Louis lost 6-0 and fell back below the .500 mark. The cherry on top was the Cardinals losing star catcher Willson Contreras due to injury.
Somehow, losing 6-0 and losing Contreras on the same day wasn't the low point for the Cardinals. Apparently, there was a leak discovered at the hotel they were staying at, forcing the team to be relocated from their rooms around 3-4 a.m. local time. Not great!
Cardinals season takes another turn for the worst with unfortunate water leak
The last thing any player wants, especially after a frustrating loss like the one that the Cardinals took, is to be relocated from a hotel room at 3-4 a.m., trek down a bunch of stairs, and move to another hotel. That was the situation that many Cardinals found themselves in.
With the team entering the day under .500 and 5.5 games back of the third Wild Card spot, the last thing that they needed was a subpar night of sleep. Sunday's game could not only cost them the series in Minnesota, but could be detrimental to lose in the standings if the teams they're chasing win their games.
Fortunately, last night's festivities did not seem to impact their starting pitcher, Erick Fedde, as he has allowed just one run in six innings as of this writing. It has seemed to impact their bats, though, as the Cardinals have managed just one run thus far. If they win, maybe this can be a turning point of sorts for them. If they lose, it'll be the latest frustrating bump in what has turned into an unacceptable season in St. Louis.