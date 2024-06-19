St. Louis Stars history: What to know about former Negro League team
By Curt Bishop
On Thursday, the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants will face off at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama.
The Cardinals will wear the uniforms of the St. Louis Stars, the former Negro League team.
The Stars' road uniforms featured gray with red trim around the word "St. Louis" written in navy blue, whereas the home uniforms were while with light blue pinstripes and "St. Louis" written across the front in light blue.
The Cardinals will be wearing the gray road uniforms of the Stars.
Here is everything you need to know about the St. Louis stars, their history, and notable players.
When were the St. Louis Stars active?
The Stars were originally known as the St. Louis Giants. They were founded in 1906 as part of an independent league and operated as such until 1919. In 1920, they joined the Negro National League.
After the 1921 season, the team was sold to Dick Kent and Dr. Sam Sheppard, who rebranded the Giants as the Stars. The team was active until they were disbanded in 1931.
St. Louis Stars record, accomplishments history
The Stars spent 12 seasons in the Negro Leagues from 1920-31 and posted a record of 580-388, which amounts to a .599 winning percentage.
Unfortunately, they never won any World Championships, but made four playoff appearances and won three pennants. Their winningest manager was Candy Jim Taylor, who posted a 309-201 record, adding up to a .606 winning percentage.
Notable St. Louis Stars players in history
The St. Louis Stars have a rich history and honor of having some of the greatest players in Negro League History.
Some of their top players include Willie Wells, Mule Suttles, Branch Russell, Logan Hensley, and the great Cool Papa Bell. Bell was second in team history in WAR with a 24.4 mark, while Wells had the highest WAR in team history at 38.8.