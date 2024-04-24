Steelers 2024 NFL Draft picks: Every pick Pittsburgh has
The Pittsburgh Steelers had another busy offseason. Now the team looks to nail the NFL draft for the second straight year.
It’s the second year of the Omar Khan Era in the Steel City in terms of him wearing the general manager hat. The young executive has proven to be very aggressive in not only free agency but in last year’s draft.
This offseason, he remade the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback room with the signings of veterans Russell Wilson and Kyle Allen while dealing for former Bears’ first-round pick Justin Fields.
He also dealt wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the Panthers and one-time starting quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Eagles.
When it was all said and done over the last few months, Khan has seven selections at his disposal later this week. Will he stand pat, or does he plan on moving up in the first round?
What picks do the Pittsburgh Steelers own in 2024?
When you haven’t had a losing season since 2003, your first-round pick (barring a trade) isn’t anywhere near the Top 10. This year, the Steelers own the 20th overall selection, and also have six other picks.
Round
No.
1
20
2
51
3
84, 98 (from Eagles)
4
119
5
None
6
178 (from Cardinals through Panthers), 195
7
None
A year ago, Khan selected seven players. His first five picks each played in all 17 games. Tackle Broderick Jones (1-Georgia) and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (2-Penn State) each made 11 starts. Nose tackle Keeanu Benton (2b-Wisconsin) was in the opening lineup for seven contests, and massive tight end Darnell Washington (3-Georga) started seven contests.
Reserve outside linebacker Nick Herbig (4-Wisconsin) finished with three sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. All told, it was a nice debut effort for the team’s newest GM.
Because of the Pickett trade to Philadelphia, the Steelers actually have four selections within the Top 100. There are needs at tackle, center, and the search for a wide receiver opposite George Pickens. Despite reaching the playoffs in 2023, Mike Tomlin’s team resides in a division in which all four teams posted winning records this past season. Both the Bengals (10) and Ravens (9) have more draft picks than the Steelers this year as well.