Steelers connected to another former Ravens defender to shore up defense
By Kinnu Singh
The Pittsburgh Steelers have significantly renovated their roster throughout the offseason. General manager Omar Khan retooled the offense with the blockbuster acquisitions of quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. On the defensive side of the ball, the Steelers have pilfered players from the Baltimore Ravens throughout the offseason.
Pittsburgh caused quite a stir in the AFC North by signing linebacker Patrick Queen to the richest free-agent contract in franchise history. Queen, who formerly played for the Ravens, has reignited a rivalry that had fallen slightly dormant over the past several years. The Steelers also signed veteran cornerback Anthony Everett in an effort to bolster their secondary. The journeyman cornerback was initially drafted by the Ravens in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
While the Steelers defense should be significantly better in 2024, there is still room for improvement — particularly by adding more defensive players from Baltimore.
Former Raven could be a potential bargain signing for Steelers
Ryland Bickley of SB Nation's Behind the Steel Curtain named outside linebacker Tyus Bowser as a potential bargain free agent for the Steelers.
Bowser was selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Ravens. The 29-year-old linebacker developed into a versatile weapon in Baltimore's defense, but he was released as a cap casualty this offseason.
Bowser became a full-time starter in 2021 and notched seven sacks, 15 quarterback hits, and 59 tackles. His blossoming career was derailed by a torn Achilles tendon in the final game of the regular season. Bowser missed 25 games over the last two seasons due to a lingering knee injury, but he expects to be healthy in 2024 after undergoing a knee scope procedure.
"I'll definitely be back next season," Bowser said in March. "I've been able to figure out what the problem is. … I had surgery, just a quick knee scope. It will be exciting just to get myself back healthy, back to myself, because I know I still have it in me to be able to do even more than what I've done in the past seven years that I've been there."
If Bowser is healthy, he could provide the Steelers with versatility across from superstar pass rusher T.J. Watt. In addition to his quarterback pressure, Bowser dropped into coverage and came away with three interceptions in 2021.
The Steelers essentially played a bend-but-don't-break style of defense in 2023. Pittsburgh's defense ranked 26th in yards allowed, but held opponents out of the end zone to finish with the sixth-best scoring defense in the league. With Bowser's ability to make splash plays, the Steelers could prevent opposing offenses from racking up yards in 2024.