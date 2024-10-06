Steelers vs Cowboys inactives: Week 6 injury report for Sunday Night Football
By Kinnu Singh
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys are set for a pivotal primetime clash on Sunday Night Football.
The storied franchises are both entering the game after surprising performances through the opening month of the 2024 season.
The Steelers jumped out to a 3-1 record through the first four games. Steelers quarterback Justin Fields has had a career resurgence in Pittsburgh. The former Chicago Bears quarterback had 68 turnovers through his three career seasons. From 2021 to 2023, he threw 30 interceptions, lost 38 fumbles and took 135 sacks. Fields has been much more efficient as a passer through four games with the Steelers this season. He has thrown one interception and taken 10 sacks, which puts him on pace for career-lows in both categories.
The Cowboys entered the season with much higher expectations than the Steelers, but they have fallen to a disappointing 2-2 record. Their two victories came against the struggling Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, while they were thoroughly dominated by the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens in their losses. The Washington Commanders surprisingly lead the NFC East with a 3-1 record, while the Philadelphia Eagles have dealt with their own woes.
The Steelers and Cowboys have both suffered early-season injuries to key players on their roster. As they attempt to avoid falling in their respective divisional races, here’s a look at the list of inactive players from the injury reports for both teams.
Dallas Cowboys inactives list
Player
Year
Position
Injury
Micah Parsons
4
Linebacker
Ankle
Brandin Cooks
11
Wide Receiver
Knee
The Cowboys suffered a major blow when linebacker Micah Parsons suffered an ankle injury during their Week 4 loss to the New York Giants. Week 5 will be the first time Parsons has missed a game due to injury since he was selected with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Through four games this season, the All-Pro linebacker has 14 tackles, a sack and a team-high six QB hits. The Dallas defense has already struggled with Parsons in the lineup, so they’ll need stellar performances from the rest of the unit in Week 5.
The Cowboys will also be without veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who has served as the No. 2 option behind wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Cooks contracted an infection after a minor knee procedure, and he required another surgery to clean out the infection.
Cooks will miss at least the next four games after he was placed on the injured reserve list. Wide receivers Jalen Tolbert and KaVonate Turpin will have to step up to fill the void behind Lamb and tight end Jake Ferguson.
Pittsburgh Steelers inactives list
Player
Year
Position
Injury
Alex Highsmith
5
Linebacker
Groin
Cordarrelle Patterson
12
Running Back
Ankle
MyCole Pruitt
10
Tight End
Knee
Jaylen Warren
3
Running Back
Knee
Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith will miss a second consecutive game with a groin injury he sustained in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Running back Jaylen Warren was also injured in Week 3, and he was sorely missed when in Pittsburgh’s Week 4 loss against the Indianapolis Colts.
Steelers running back Najee Harris struggled against the Colts, but he will need to carry a significant workload for the offense in Week 5. Running back Cordarrelle Patterson is set to miss his first game of the season after sustaining an ankle injury.
With both Warren and Patterson ruled out, Harris is the only proven option the Steelers have available. The Cowboys defense has struggled against the run this season, so it’s not a good week for Pittsburgh to be depleted at the position. Harris will be backed up by running back Aaron Shampklin, an undrafted free agent in 2022.
Steelers tight end MyCole Pruitt sustained a knee injury late in the team’s Week 2 victory and has been sidelined ever since. Starting tight end Pat Freiermuth has shouldered the load, while backup tight end Rodney Williams has played a role on special teams.