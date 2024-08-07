Projected Steelers depth chart if they're able to pull off Brandon Aiyuk blockbuster
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers have long been connected to San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. There is nothing new about that reporting, but as the Niners grow more desperate by the day to dump Aiyuk, they are reaching a point of no return.
As far as we know, the teams in on Aiyuk are the Steelers and Cleveland Browns. The New England Patriots are out, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, and the Washington Commanders (while interested) haven't gotten a ton of consideration.
The advantage the Browns have is reportedly their willingness to include a proven wide receiver -- Amari Cooper -- in trade talks. The Steelers don't have that sort of proven veteran to deal away, having traded Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers just a few months ago.
Will the Steelers trade for Brandon Aiyuk?
The latest buzz does suggest the Steelers are in on Aiyuk, and potentially making progress, depending on who you believe. The number of suitors for the 49ers star is dwindling, and if San Francisco hasn't taken the Browns offer of Cooper plus picks by now, I'm not sure they ever will. Heck, maybe Aiyuk doesn't want to play in Cleveland and/or cannot agree to a proper extension? We're all speculating at this point.
Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh reported that a deal is happening between the Steelers and 49ers for Aiyuk. It's fair to question the sourcing on that one, as entertaining as Fillipponi may be.
Steelers depth chart if they trade for Brandon Aiyuk
The Steelers recieiving corps is lacking heading into the season. Beyond George Pickens, Pittsburgh doesn't have a proven WR2. Roman Wilson is an intriguing rookie, but he is better-suited for the slot. And I don't care how good Van Jefferson thinks he can be, he's not productive enough to play opposite of Pickens. If the Steelers add a player of Aiyuk's quality, all of a sudden they become surefire postseason contenders.
Position
Starter
Backup
QB
Russell Wilson
Justin Fields
RB
Najee Harris
Jaylen Warren
WR
Brandon Aiyuk
Roman Wilson
WR
George Pickens
Calvin Austin III
WR
Van Jefferson
Quez Watkins
TE
Pat Freiermuth
Darnell Washington
FB
Jack Colletto
N/A
LT
Dan Moore Jr.
Troy Fautanu
LG
Isaac Seumalo
Spencer Anderson
C
Nate Herbig
Zach Frazier
LG
James Daniels
Mason McCormick
LT
Broderick Jones
Dylan Cook
Now, there are several caveats to this depth chart. The first, of course, is that we are currently in training camp, meaning there is plenty of time for young players to overtake established veterans and vice versa, especially on the offensive line. Moore Jr. did not play well last season, while Fautanu was a first-round pick. Zach Fraizer could very well start at center Week 1, despite Herbig's emergence. Broderick Jones, who was selected in the first round last year, could start at either tackle spot.
Needless to say, this is all fluid, but it's easy to see how adding Aiyuk to the mix would help tremendously.