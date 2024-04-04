Steelers gave away Mason Rudolph's jersey number as fast as humanly possible
The Pittsburgh Steelers moved on from Mason Rudolph faster than you can say hit with a helmet.
By Mark Powell
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph has since signed with the Tennessee Titans. Rudolph was never really welcome in Pittsburgh, first as the heir-apparent to Ben Roethlisberger and then as the starter-to-be who couldn't earn a fair shot. Last season, Rudolph led the Steelers to the postseason, and against all odds finally got to make the case for himself as the long-term solution in Pittsburgh.
Mike Tomlin wasn't listening, and frankly didn't care. The Steelers quarterback room got a full-blown makeover this offseason, starting with the free-agent signing of Russell Wilson, and a trade for former Chicago Bears first-round pick Justin Fields. Rudolph, Mitch Trubisky and even Kenny Pickett are all gone.
Rudolph wasn't part of Pittsburgh's offseason plan, and that becomes more clear by the day. Wilson -- much like Rudolph could have been -- is likely a bridge quarterback while the Steelers find their long-term option at the position. Fields will have a chance to compete for that title, and sitting behind an established Super Bowl winner like Wilson for a season could aid his development. If neither player works out, expect Pittsburgh to select a QB early in 2025 or 2026. Hopefully they fare slightly better than Pickett.
Steelers ready to move on from Mason Rudolph
For those Pittsburgh football fans searching far and wide for a Justin Fields jersey, there's a far easier solution: Why not tape over the back of your Mason Rudolph threads?
Yes, Fields will wear the same number as Rudolph, as the Steelers gave away their longtime backups number in a matter of weeks. Such is life in the NFL. Prior to Rudolph, Pittsburgh's No. 2 was worn by plenty of Steelers. Heck, Cordarrelle Patterson is wearing Antonio Brown's No. 84.
In the end, Rudolph's number is relatively meaningless. His career in Pittsburgh was full of ups and downs, and he's off to start a new challenge competing with Will Levis in Nashville.