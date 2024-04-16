Steelers have a Brandon Aiyuk backup plan targeted in new mock draft
The Pittsburgh Steelers could address their WR shortage through the NFL Draft.
The Pittsburgh Steelers historically don't splurge on wide receivers in the first round of the NFL Draft. That said, a confluence of necessity and opportunity — supplied by an inordinately strong draft class at the WR position — could force Omar Khan to venture outside his comfort zone.
In the latest NFL mock draft from Peter Schrager, he has the Steelers bucking tradition to land their next star wideout with the No. 20 overall pick. There are several appealing options in Pittsburgh's projected range, but LSU's Brian Thomas Jr. is the selection in this hypothetical.
"I'm still keeping an eye on Steelers GM Omar Khan to make a splash at wide receiver this offseason. Could that be a trade for Brandon Aiyuk? If not, [Brian] Thomas is a special talent who helped himself at the combine as much as any player at the position."
He's right. Thomas has been a pre-draft standout due to his impressive physical tools (6-foot-4, 205 pounds) and live-wire athleticism. Thomas was planted opposite Malik Nabers at LSU, forced to work in a secondary capacity despite his immense talent. He still managed 68 receptions for 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior. Thomas averaged 17.3 yards per catch and was Jayden Daniels' favorite end zone target, capable of high-pointing the football in traffic and pulling off mesmerizing acrobatics.
It's a compelling option for the Steelers if Thomas does indeed fall into their lap.
Steelers land LSU's Brian Thomas Jr. in new NFL mock draft
The main knock on Thomas is his lack of refinement. He has every physical tool a team could hope for at the WR position, capable of shedding defenders with twitchy one-on-one moves and stretching the defense vertically. He needs to become a more disciplined and technically-sound route runner, especially with aging Russell Wilson as his potential NFL QB, but it's wise to bet on obvious physical gifts. One can polish a gem. It's much harder to make that pebble in your front lawn look like a diamond.
Schrager is sure to note the possibility of Pittsburgh trading for Brandon Aiyuk. The San Francisco 49ers wideout still hasn't received an extension and talks don't appear imminent. Aiyuk has made his frustrations clear, even if his agent denied recent reports of a trade request.
No team has been connected to Aiyuk more than the Steelers, for obvious reasons. He would add a measure of stability and versatility next to George Pickens in the Pittsburgh WR room. The Steelers desperately need a mature vet who can lead by example and put forth consistent effort. Aiyuk is great in the 49ers' souped-up scheme, but he's ready for a larger workload.
Still, a trade for Aiyuk comes with a mandate to pay him. If the Steelers would rather avoid long-term financial commitment and look for a more affordable WR2, the draft is the way to go — and Brian Thomas Jr. is the best possible pick.
Few schools have a better track record of producing wide receivers than LSU over the last decade. Thomas was often overshadowed by the star-power around him, but he's a tier-one athlete and a potential Pro Bowl WR in the making for the Steelers.