Brandon Aiyuk’s agent gives crucial update about WR’s rumored trade request
Brandon Aiyuk's agent shuts down trade rumors amid stalled contract talks.
The San Francisco 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk saga just took another turn. After reports of a trade request, the WR's agent, Ryan Williams of Athletes First, posted a strong denial on X (Twitter). He called for "better sources," effectively implying that his client is content in San Francisco for the time being.
Aiyuk enters the final year of his contract, worth $14.1 million, without an extension from the Niners. He produced admirably opposite Deebo Samuel last season, even stepping into the WR1 role when Samuel missed time. Across 16 starts, Aiyuk reeled in 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging a whopping 17.9 yards per catch.
That said, Aiyuk has not been shy about his desire for a new contract, even applying public pressure to the front office. He openly flirted with the Pittsburgh Steelers on X, and Aiyuk recently unfollowed the Niners on Instagram. He also posted an infamous IG Story emoji message, which our John Buhler translated as roughly "money talks, bulls**t I walk."
So, as Aiyuk's agent and the Niners front office work hard to put out fires, the talented WR diligently tends to his own personal smokestack. And, we all know the adage — where there's smoke...
Brandon Aiyuk's agent denies trade request to 49ers
The Niners will eventually need to reach a decision, whether Aiyuk demands a trade or not. If San Francisco doesn't want to pay him his worth, it's only logical to trade him and recoup value before he leaves in free agency. The Niners could play the franchise tag game and keep a frustrated Aiyuk on the hook, but it's generally unwise to let disdain seep into the locker room. If the Niners aren't willing to meet Aiyuk halfway and talk about the future, it's time to get him out of there.
Several teams should be in line for Aiyuk should San Francisco come knocking. The financial aspects of a trade are complicated — the team that lands Aiyuk also needs to pay Aiyuk — but he's a mega-talent who would look right at home in the WR1 role for a less talented offense.
San Francisco has the luxury of an embarrassment of riches. Aiyuk is no doubt aided by the defensive attention demanded by Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey, but it works the other way too. Aiyuk can explode downfield for deep catches or create after the catch with his open-field twitchiness. His presence makes life easier on the Niners' other top weapons. It's a symbiotic ecosystem.
The teams most often connected to Aiyuk — Pittsburgh, New England, Kansas City — are generally less well equipped on the offensive end. A move could increase the defensive resistance Aiyuk faces, but it would probably increase his workload too. For now, however, he's still with the Niners, who should want to keep him if at all possible.