Steelers reportedly showing interest in a pretty terrible reunion idea
The Steelers didn't draft a corner until Round 6 of the 2024 NFL Draft but that doesn't mean this free agent would be a good signing.
The Steelers made a big move to improve their cornerback options when they swung a trade with the Panthers for Donte Jackson ahead of the draft. Many experts still believed Pittsburgh needed to add another high-profile corner from the college ranks. Instead, Mike Tomlin and the team's brain trust waited until Round 6 to nab Ryan Watts.
That leaves open the distinct possibility that the Steelers front office will be scouring the free agent ranks to add another impact veteran before the regular season. In particular, Pittsburgh could use another option at nickel corner to help stop opposing slot receivers.
Former Steelers defensive back Cam Sutton is still available on the open market. He left Pittsburgh for Detroit and struggled mightily for the Lions. His PFF average of just 56 on the season accurately illustrated how he was a below-average performer for Detroit.
Should the Steelers consider a Cam Sutton reunion?
Sutton also has a misdemeanor assault charge hanging over his head from the offseason. One might think the combination of his poor play and his legal troubles would cause the Steelers to stay away from a potential reunion. Evidently that is not the case.
It's important to note that no one is claiming that a reunion between the Steelers and Sutton is imminent. The only confirmed action that's taken place so far is an in-person meeting between Tomlin and his former cornerback. It's possible that was just a research mission by the Pittsburgh head coach.
This is a move the Steelers should avoid. Sutton isn't worth the off-field risk at this stage of his career. Instead, Pittsburgh should look for a safer, steadier option like veteran Stephon Gilmore. Ironically, he's being strongly linked with the Panthers as a potential Jackson replacement but there is nothing stopping the Steelers from swooping in to secure his services.
Re-signing Cam Sutton is a bad plan for an organization that's enjoying a quality offseason. Bringing him back into the fold wouldn't be a disaster but it would be a waste of money and a roster spot by the Steelers front office.