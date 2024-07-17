Former Steelers GM calls out fans for questioning Kenny Pickett’s character
By Kinnu Singh
Not too long ago, Kenny Pickett seemed destined to become the next franchise quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Pickett became a local hero in Pittsburgh long before he donned the Steelers uniform. During his collegiate career at the University of Pittsburgh, Pickett became the program’s all-time leader in completions (1,045), passing yards (12,303), and passing touchdowns (81). Since Pitt shared facilities with the Steelers, head coach Mike Tomlin watched Pickett develop and learn from the tendencies of future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
The Steelers selected quarterback Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. From Pitt to Pittsburgh, Pickett seemed poised for a fairytale career, but his tenure with the Steelers didn’t last two full calendar years. Just 687 days after he was drafted, Pickett was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Former Steelers GM defends Pickett after negative reports
Pickett’s tenure in Pittsburgh ended unceremoniously, and recent reports about the quarterback’s final days in Pittsburgh have painted him in a negative light.
Former Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert, who was responsible for drafting Pickett, defended the quarterback’s character during an annual summit for Western Pennsylvania coaches.
“Kenny Pickett was a great team guy,” Colbert told Steelers Depot. “I don't like the fact that he was portrayed as somebody other than that. Kenny gave us everything he had. He was always working with the team. He was very competitive, very tough. That was an unfortunate injury that pulled him.”
Reports suggested that Pickett was unhappy with being relegated to the bench at the end of the 2023 season. After the Steelers signed quarterback Russell Wilson in free agency, Pickett felt misled by the Steelers and requested a trade.
There were chants for Pickett to become the starting quarterback from the moment the Steelers took the field in 2022. Tomlin handed the reigns to Pickett four weeks into the season, and the rookie quarterback showed incredible potential. He led the team to a 7-5 record with four game-winning drives and three comebacks in the fourth-quarter.
Pickett was expected to take a step forward in his sophomore season, but he threw just seven touchdowns with four interceptions through 12 starts in 2023. Pickett was sidelined after he suffered an ankle injury during a Week 12 loss against the Arizona Cardinals, and backup quarterback Mason Rudolph led the Steelers to three consecutive wins to clinch a Wild Card spot. Tomlin elected to keep Pickett on the bench, and the 26-year-old quarterback never saw the field again.
Colbert still believes that Pickett will eventually find success.
“I think that Kenny Pickett will still be a successful, winning quarterback in the National Football League,” Colbert said.
Pickett will have a chance to develop behind Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia. He’s unlikely to see the field unless Hurts suffers an injury, but he’ll be free to join another team when he becomes a free agent after the 2025 season.