Mike Tomlin all but confirmed Justin Fields will start Week 2
By Scott Rogust
Even after overhauling the quarterback room this offseason, there was still uncertainty as to who would start for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1. After Russell Wilson suffered a calf injury ahead of the season, head coach Mike Tomlin decided to start Justin Fields instead of rushing the veteran back. After the game, the next question surrounding the team was "who's starting in Week 2."
Reports have indicated that it's likely Fields would get the start against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. For those fans who wanted a bit of a more clear answer, Tomlin provided that on Friday.
While speaking with reporters, Tomlin said that Wilson is listed as questionable due to his calf injury. Even with the questionable tag, Tomlin said "If his availability is questionable, then starting is less so." So with that, Tomlin all but confirmed that Fields is getting another start.
Mike Tomlin hints Russell Wilson not starting in Week 2 for Steelers
Tomlin's announcement isn't entirely shocking, considering the reports coming out earlier this week.
Wilson even said this week that while he does feel like he could play, Tomlin and the team's training staff want to take things easily.
"Anybody who knows me, I always want to go and play and that's how I get my mind ready, my body ready for that, to play," Wilson said, h/t ESPN's Brooke Pryor. "At the end of the day, I believe you got to play dinged-up sometimes. I think Coach, he's also and the trainers just want to be smart, too, as well just because it's early in the season. I think that if this is the last game of the season kind of thing or one of those kinds of games, we're definitely going.
"I think right now I want to go, but we also, too, want to be smart, too, as well."
There is apparently no rush for Wilson to return, as ESPN's Jeremy Fowler revealed that he is expected to be named the starting quarterback when he is cleared to return. So, regardless of how Fields plays, it seems that Tomlin and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith plan on going with the former Super Bowl champion as their QB1.
Facing the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, Fields played a relatively safe game, not targeting the middle of the field. Fields completed 17-of-23 pass attempts for 156 yards, while running for 57 yards on 14 carries.
Now Fields is tasked with facing a Broncos defense that surrendered 26 points to the Seattle Seahawks last week. Maybe Wilson can give Fields some advice, considering he spent the last two seasons with the Broncos.