Russell Wilson has no need to rush back from injury for Steelers based on latest reporting
In dire need of change at the quarterback position, the Pittsburgh Steelers moved on from Kenny Pickett soon after bringing in Russell Wilson on a one-year deal. Pickett was later replaced by Justin Fields, giving the Steelers more talent and upside than they had before, although that's not saying much.
The expectation ever since Wilson signed his one-year deal to join the Steelers was that he'd be the starter. That is, after all, why Pickett requested to be traded to begin with. Unfortunately for Mike Tomlin and Co., things changed.
A calf injury suffered by Wilson thrust Fields into the starting lineup for their Week 1 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Fields didn't exactly thrill with his play, but the team did start its season off with a bang, grinding out a win on the road.
The expectation leading into Pittsburgh's Week 2 matchup against the Denver Broncos is that Fields will start again for the Steelers while Wilson nurses his calf injury, leading to speculation that the job could now be Fields' to lose. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler (subscription required), though, that doesn't appear to be the case.
Latest reporting gives Russell Wilson no real reason to rush back from injury
"Even though Fields is expected to start for the Steelers in Denver, the belief is that Wilson will get the job once he returns from his calf injury. Pittsburgh believes Wilson's command of the offense is stronger, and it seems like only an explosive performance from Fields can change the trajectory."
Fields is expected to start Week 2, but barring some massive performance, the job remains Wilson's. Fields presumably will have to do more than just be a game manager and win the game against a subpar Broncos team, he'll have to light it up under center. He's not completely incapable, but based on what we saw in Week 1 and how new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith drew up plays, his chances of exploding are minimal.
With Wilson's starting spot being mostly secure, rushing back is completely unnecessary - the job is already his.
Wilson already said on Thursday that he plans to take things easy and ensure he's 100 percent before returning to the field.
"I'm just trying to be smart," Wilson said, h/t ESPN's Brooke Pryor. "Got to do a lot of work today on the field and everything else, throwing and all that, so just trying to be smart."
The question of whether that should be the case is one worth asking. Wilson was barely seen in the preseason, was outplayed by Fields, and Fields already led this team to a regular season win. This doesn't even include the fact that Fields is a decade younger and with far more upside.
When Wilson's healthy, he almost certainly will step back into the starting lineup. All that would come from him rushing is a worse injury or poor production, both of which would give Fields an opening to play over him for a longer period of time. By waiting until he's 100 percent, Wilson is giving himself and his team the best chance to succeed.