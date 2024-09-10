Mr. Very Limited: Russell Wilson's Broncos revenge narrative ends in hilarious fashion
The Denver Broncos traded for and extended Russell Wilson ahead of the 2022 season expecting him to lead them for the foreseeable future. At the time of the deal, it made sense to hand the keys over to Wilson, an eight-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champion, but hindsight is 20/20. It could not have played out much worse for Denver.
Wilson struggled mightily on the field, making it only two seasons before Sean Payton and Co. had enough. He was released at the end of the 2023 campaign, going just 11-19 as the starter in Denver.
Wilson joined the Pittsburgh Steelers during the offseason and had the good fortune of receiving a clear opportunity to get revenge on his old team. Sure, Denver isn't expected to be any good in 2024, but if he could beat their new franchise QB Bo Nix, maybe the Broncos would have the slightest bit of regret for letting Russ go.
Unfortunately for Wilson, it's looking extremely likely that he's not going to get the chance to get his revenge. It's being widely reported that the Steelers are expected to start Justin Fields for a second straight week, leaving Wilson either as the team's QB2 or as an inactive.
Russell Wilson's chance at revenge ends before it even started
This is especially frustrating for Wilson because he was brought to Pittsburgh to start football games. The job was his according to Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin but a calf injury kept him out of their Week 1 win against the Atlanta Falcons. The Steelers managed just 18 points against Atlanta, but it sounds like even if Wilson is able to go, the quarterback who got the win last week, Justin Fields, will be under center.
Wilson not only lost hold of the starting quarterback job before the regular season started, but he lost his one and likely only chance to get revenge against the team that cut him loose before even getting the chance.
Based on what we've seen in the last couple of years from Wilson and what we saw from the Steelers in Week 1, chances are, Wilson would've done very little to prove Denver wrong. The Steelers might win, but that'd say more about Denver than Wilson. Unfortunately for those looking for a quick chuckle, the puncher's chance Wilson had to actually make Sean Payton regret cutting him is almost certainly gone.