Steelers add potential Najee Harris trade insurance as buzz persist
When a NFL team takes a running back in the first round of the NFL Draft, they expect said running back to be one of the best backs in the league. Think of the New York Giants taking Saquon Barkley or the Atlanta Falcons taking Bijan Robinson. The Pittsburgh Steelers did this with Najee Harris, taking him at No. 24 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, but that pick hasn't worked out much at all.
While Harris has yet to miss a game and has rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons with the Steelers, he has averaged just 3.9 yards per carry and his involvement in the passing attack has decreased each year.
Harris hasn't looked like the elite running back that he was in college and with so much tread on his tires already and the need for a second contract coming up, rumors of Pittsburgh considering trading him make sense. The Steelers might get something decent for him while giving the keys to Jaylen Warren.
Rumors of a Harris trade might pick up even more with the Steelers signing a running back on Thursday.
The Steelers adding more RB depth could lead to more Najee Harris trade buzz
The Steelers have signed former Florida back La'Mychal Perine to a one-year contract. It's far from a splash, but adds more depth to Pittsburgh's RB room.
Perine was drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jets and hasn't played much, appearing in 17 games in four seasons. He has a total of 340 rushing yards and two touchdowns in his NFL career. The 26-year-old played for the Kansas City Chiefs last season and ran for 77 yards in 22 attempts over the three games he appeared in.
No, this isn't a huge signing, but why would the Steelers make it if they had no intention of ever using him? They have Harris, Warren, and Cordarrelle Patterson in front of him on the depth chart. The only one of that group that would really make sense for them to trade is Najee and then Perine is their RB3.
While it's far from a guarantee that Harris will get dealt, this signing does make it more interesting to think about.