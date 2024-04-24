Steelers take a necessary risk with Justin Fields, even though it may cost them
The Pittsburgh Steelers have declined Justin Fields option, meaning they will head into the 2024 season with both quarterbacks in a contract year.
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers traded for quarterback Justin Fields just a few months ago, but were forced to make a tough decision regarding his future with the franchise. Fields, who hasn't played a down with the Steelers, will likely open the season as the backup QB to veteran Russell Wilson.
However, Pittsburgh traded for Fields with the hope he could learn behind the Super Bowl-winner Wilson and perhaps be in line to start somewhere down the line. Unfortunately for the Steelers, that timeline doesn't match up with the decision Omar Khan made on Wednesday morning.
The deadline to pick up or decline Fields fifth-year option is fast approaching. The Steelers have opted for the latter option, as it would have cost them a significant amount of money to keep Fields around through 2025 on his current deal.
What will the Steelers do with Justin Fields moving forward?
Pittsburgh has a tough call to make with Fields once the season is over. The Steelers don't have a long-term answer at the position with no plans to draft a quarterback in 2024, by most accounts. Fields has proven capable at times, especially as an explosive runner, but is his arm consistent enough to win over a new coaching staff?
Mike Tomlin's staff has failed at developing quarterbacks in the past. Arthur Smith, however, had some success with the Tennessee Titans and Ryan Tannehill, a former highly-ranked QB who just needed a fresh start. The same can be said about Fields, who had some moments in Chicago but ultimately fell victim to the 2024 draft cycle and likely No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.
Why are the Steelers starting Russell Wilson over Justin Fields?
Pittsburgh believes Wilson to be the better of the two quarterbacks right now, with Fields perhaps surpassing him as early as next offseason, if he's still around.
"We've been very transparent about the pecking order, at least to start," Tomlin said. "I just think that provides clarity for all parties involved. Russell is a veteran, man. He's got a proven process of readiness. He's been in this league a long time. He's capable of rallying troops, receivers, tight ends, running backs, etc. He's just got a lot of experience in terms of what it takes to be the guy over the course of a 12-month calendar, and I just think that that's something that a younger guy like Justin could learn from."
The Steelers will remain loyal to Wilson. They guaranteed him a chance to start, and the first opportunity even when he was expected to battle against Kenny Pickett. There's no reason for them to alter that plan now.