Steelers next upgrade shouldn’t be a wide receiver trade at all
Ever since Pittsburgh Steelers’ general manager Omar Khan opted to send unpredictable wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, there has been speculation on what the team would do when it came to giving talented George Pickens a new playmate. The team has speedy Calvin Austin III and signed Van Jefferson (Falcons) and Quez Watkins (Eagles) in free agency. In the third round of last month’s draft, Khan selected University of Michigan receiver Roman Wilson, who figures to excel in the slot.
What happened to these rumored deals regarding Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, and even D.K. Metcalf? Nothing has transpired to date, and perhaps something will happen eventually. In the meantime, Mike Tomlin’s team has to address an area that has been a cause for concern on too many occasions.
Steelers need to corner the market on a cornerback
A mediocre pass defense, with erratic play at cornerback, is no way to survive in a division that includes 2023 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and perhaps a rejuvenated Deshaun Watson. Pittsburgh ranked a mediocre 17th in the NFL this past season vs. the pass. Teryl Austin’s defensive unit gave up just 32 offensive touchdowns in 17 regular-season games, but 23 of those came through the air. This despite the presence of 2023 NFL sack leader T.J. Watt (19.0) and a defense that totaled a very-respectable 47 sacks.
As for last season’s cornerbacks, Patrick Peterson was released, while Levi Wallace (Broncos) and James Pierre (Commanders) signed with new teams. Joey Porter Jr. did have a solid rookie campaign, but also had some struggles as well.
This offseason, the Steelers added former Panthers’ veteran Donte Jackson in the trade that sent Diontae Johnson to Charlotte. Khan used a sixth-round pick on Texas’ Ryan Watts. There’s hope that 2023 seventh-rounder Cory Trice Jr. can contribute after missing his rookie season.
What about Stephon Gilmore, late of the Dallas Cowboys? There’s Xavien Howard, released by Miami months ago while mentioning a move to Houston (which hasn’t happened). How about former Patriots and Chargers’ corner J.C. Jackson? Ex-Steelers’ slot corner Cameron Sutton was let go by the Lions this offseason due to off-the-field issues, but is a return to Pittsburgh a realistic option?
In any case, the Steelers perhaps need to prioritize their cornerback situation. It’s not been the organization’s strong suit, compared to their success in finding wide receiver talent.