3 Steelers not named Matt Canada who should be fired or benched for terrible offense
The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive ineptitude has reached a new level of terrible against the Baltimore Ravens. Heading into the bye week, something has to change.
By Mark Powell
Two home games, two straight "Fire Canada" chants heard on the north shore of Pittsburgh. The Steelers offense had a brief flash of decent against the Las Vegas Raiders, only to come crashing back down to earth was some predictable play-calling against Houston and Baltimore.
If the Steelers are going to make the playoffs this season -- something they've failed to do of late -- they need to make some changes. Mike Tomlin hinted that could happen after Pittsburgh's blowout loss against Houston, but a week went by with very little action in the Steelers front office.
As bad as Canada has been this season, he is not alone. The Steelers could make him the fall guy at some point -- either during the season or this offseason -- but much of Pittsburgh's ineptitude falls on the players, as well.
Steelers need to explore their options at quarterback
Kenny Pickett has received a pass with some of the Pittsburgh fanbase for his poor play, but it's tough not to notice at this point. Pickett often doesn't work through his progressions, and puts his offense in a tough situation. In previous weeks, the Pitt product left the pocket early when he had plenty of time to make a play. With limited mobility against Baltimore, that wasn't an option and it showed.
There's only so many times Steelers fans can deflect blame from Pickett on the play-calling. Good players can often overcome bad coordinators, even should it impact them in the short-term. Pickett has missed open receivers and lacking confidence, and doesn't have the footwork to overcome either of those.
Playing Mitch Trubisky will not fix the Steelers problems. If anything, it might make matters worse, and send a bad message to their young QB. But if Pittsburgh plans of sticking with Canada and thus hurting Pickett's long-term progression as a passer, then it won't matter anyway. Pickett was drafted as the most pro-ready QB in his class. He was proven not to be that.