Steelers want nothing to do with Justin Fields for surprisingly simple reason
The Steelers probably aren't going to make a play for Justin Fields this offseason.
The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to be content with another season of Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph at quarterback even though these two mediocre-at-best signal callers are holding the AFC North franchise's star-studded offense back from potentially competing for the division.
New offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has been bafflingly talking up Pickett and the current quarterbacking situation in Pittsburgh, giving the impression to fans that the historic organization and one-time perennial Super Bowl contenders will take a frustratingly complacent route with their squad planning in 2024.
There are plenty of quarterback upgrades available on Pickett and Rudolph, too. In addition to a handful of worthwhile passers in the draft class, Pittsburgh could take a gamble on Kirk Cousins or even a punt on a former top quarterback prospect in Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears.
Steelers OC Arthur Smith likely doesn't rate Justin Fields highly
Yet the trail on Fields has been cold with regards to the Steelers. Smith and others, in their gloating of Pickett and Rudolph, have been mum on the possibility of the franchise making a play for the former Ohio State star.
The NFL Network's Steve Wyche sharply points out the potential reason why. In an appearance on the NFL Report podcast, he noted that Smith twice made key decisions that made it seem he did not want Fields.
As the Atlanta Falcons head coach, Smith passed up on the chance to make Fields the successor to Matt Ryan, instead drafting tight end Kyle Pitts. The Falcons would draft Desmond Ridder a year later. Additionally, Atlanta never showed any remote trade interest in Fields.
Wyche's point is a sensible one. If Smith did not want Fields in the past when he had the clear opportunity and sway to do so, then why would the former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator change his mind now? He's been so effusive in backing Pickett and the status quo that if he really did want Fields and see the opportunity to make a trade, he wouldn't be so quick to portray the message of wanting to make things work with his current crop of quarterbacks.