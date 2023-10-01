Steelers, Packers fans unite on social media to roast Bears over Chase Claypool trade rumor
The Steelers and Packers are both pointing and laughing at Bears general manager Ryan Poles.
By Josh Wilson
Boy oh boy, the Chicago Bears have bit off more than they can chew for the 2023 season, that much is abundantly clear. At 0-3, the Bears look like an incompetent organization all around and if they can't pull out a win over the also winless Denver Broncos this week, they'll be looking down the barrel over a decision to tank.
Early in the morning, the Bears benched wide receiver Chase Claypool who has been the subject of criticism all season. Shortly after, we learned that Claypool is being aggresively shopped around in trades by Poles, who is seeking just a late-round draft pick for Claypool.
Those that remember last year, the Bears shipped out a first-round pick for Claypool (32nd overall). Now, months later, they're admitting they got a lemon and are looking to recoup salvage value.
Steelers fans and Packers fans simply sat back and laughed.
Sarcastically, some Steelers fans called it a Ryan Poles masterclass.
Packers pundit Eli Berkovits pointed out that the masterclass was a masterclass indeed, one about how you can turn a first-round pick into a day three pick in the NFL Draft. FTX collapse has nothing on this one.
The Steelers are laughing with Joey Porter Jr., who has a 71.5 grade per Pro Football Focus so far.
Some Steelers fans instantly shut down the idea of trying to re-acquire Claypool at a discount before the idea gained any traction.
Some team is going to look mighty silly over this trade, or genius. Only history will tell. If the Bears can even find a suitor, that is.