Steelers' plan for Justin Fields makes the Bears look even worse
By John Buhler
He may be Russell Wilson's backup now, but things seem to be looking up for Justin Fields now that he is on a new team. Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times attended Pittsburgh Steelers OTAs to so how things were going for the former starting quarterback of the Chicago Bears. Lieser recounted his trip to Pittsburgh while appearing on The Bernstein and Holmes Show on 670 The Score in Chicago.
Lieser, who covers the Bears professionally, made a few astute observations in watching Fields now with his new employer. The biggest takeaways from Lieser's findings are that the Steelers are the far better run organization. Everything seems to be more open and less clandestine than in Chicago. For a multitude of reasons, Lieser gets the sense that Fields is refreshed and finally feels unencumbered.
Things may change in Halas Hall now that Caleb Williams is the quarterback, but this quote from Lieser is especially damning to the Bears organization. It sounds like they had no idea what to do.
"I think that the Steelers, even though it is only a one-year deal for Justin Fields right now, I think they have a better plan in place for him than the Bears had for him."
Lieser seemed to be impressed with how open everything was with the media while in Pittsburgh.
"He seemed refreshed. He seemed happy. It was interesting to see him in a situation where they have open locker room after OTAs. Russell Wilson is talking at the podium at the beginning of practice. And the PR staff hast to go over to Justin Fields and say, 'hey, everybody wants to talk to you, too...' so [Wilson] is going to talk first. Could you be available at your locker at the end of open locker room?"
Since it was recently confirmed that Fields wanted to be traded to Pittsburgh and Bears general manager Ryan Poles obliged, Fields seems to be overly excited about the opportunity ahead of him.
"You can see he feels really good about where he's at. He feels really good about the opportunity in front of him. He is not afraid to compete against Russell Wilson. What I saw from him is kind of a renewed energy in his body language."
The other big key here is Lieser feels Fields is a great fit in Arthur Smith's offense over in Pittsburgh.
Chicago Bears writer really likes Justin Fields' new situation in Pittsburgh
Admittedly, I may not be the biggest Arthur Smith fan for obvious reasons, but I do think Fields and Wilson can have success running his offense. It is a ground-centric attack that requires its quarterback to be able to run as well. It is not a scheme that will put up a ton of points, but it is one that can wear down the opposing defense, and should, in theory, be able to close out ballgames.
For my money, Fields is overqualified to be an NFL backup quarterback. While he is backing up Wilson for the time being, youthfulness and upside are more on his side than the former starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks. With how daunting the second half of the Steelers' season is, I would expect that Wilson will have a short leash, which could allow Fields to start sooner.
Ultimately, Fields seems to be more set up for success in Pittsburgh than he ever was in Chicago. To be totally honest, I think he is more set up for success in Pittsburgh than even Wilson. He is coming to take his starting job, while Wilson may not be ready for what is about to hit him. For the first time since he starred at Ohio State, we can see a situation where Fields is not being asked to carry a whole team.
It seems to me that the little things go a long way in making the Steelers far better run than the Bears.