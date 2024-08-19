Steelers plans for rookie just got wrecked completely by injury
By Kinnu Singh
The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of reasons to be optimistic for the 2024 season.
Following a disappointing campaign in 2023, general manager Omar Khan took an aggressive approach to bolstering the team’s roster. The defensive side of the ball will feature new faces such as linebacker Patrick Queen and safety DeShon Elliott, but the offense received the most significant upgrades.
The Steelers signed quarterback Russell Wilson in free agency and acquired quarterback Justin Fields in a trade with the Chicago Bears. Although the quarterbacks will receive most of the media spotlight, Pittsburgh’s most significant offensive upgrades may prove to be in the trenches.
While both quarterbacks offer plenty of upside, they have struggled with throwing the ball on time and in rhythm. Wilson and Fields have been the most sacked quarterbacks in the league over the past two seasons, and they had the slowest average time to throw in 2023.
If the Steelers want to succeed with either quarterback at the helm, the team will have to provide ample protection in the pocket. That may be easier said than done, however. The regular season hasn’t even started yet, but the Steelers offensive line depth is already being tested.
Steelers rookie Zach Frazier likely forced into immediate action
Steelers starting center Nate Herbig suffered a torn rotator cuff, according to Greg Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette. Herbig suffered the injury during practice last week but sought a second opinion, head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed after the team’s preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.
With Herbig expected to miss the entire season, rookie center Zach Frazier will have to step into the starting lineup sooner than expected.
Frazier was a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2023 and started 37 consecutive games during his collegiate career at West Virginia. The Steelers planned to develop the rookie center behind Herbig before putting the ball in his hands, but his development will have to happen on the field.
Frazier will serve as the centerpiece of an offensive line that will now feature three first- or second-year players, but there are still reasons for optimism. Herbig’s injury opened the door for Frazier to take starting reps in practice last week, and the 22-year-old center impressed by opening gaps in the running game on multiple occasions. Frazier also received the endorsement of Fields.
"Zach's a hard worker," Fields said. "He's humble, doesn't say much, but boy, he works. So glad to have him on the o-line and I mean, he's a strong, strong boy. He's smart too, so it's great to see a rookie that young, that smart controlling where the protections are going. I'll flip a protection, and he already had done it before I'll even do it sometimes. So just seeing that from him, knowing how smart he is, is definitely a good thing to see."
To their credit, the Steelers took advantage of an exceptionally deep pool of offensive linemen in this year’s draft class and found ample depth for their offensive line. Pittsburgh drafted Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, then added Frazier with the No. 51 overall pick. After selecting a wide receiver and linebacker in the third round, the Steelers picked up South Dakota State offensive tackle Mason McCormick with the No. 119 overall pick in the fourth round.
Herbig spent the first four years of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets. He joined the Steelers in 2023 and played in all 17 games. Although he only saw 156 snaps last season, he had the flexibility to play guard and center, which made him a valuable reserve throughout the season.