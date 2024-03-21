Steelers rumored NFL Draft interest would be amazing news for George Pickens
The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly "met extensively" with a top wide receiver prospect at their Pro Day on Wednesday.
By Scott Rogust
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a surprisingly active offseason, highlighted by their overhaul of the quarterbacks room. Gone are Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, and Mitchell Trubisky, and entering are Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. While Pittsburgh's quarterback outlook is a positive one, their wide receiver room could use some bolstering.
George Pickens is now the No. 1 wide receiver on the depth chart after the Steelers traded Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for cornerback Donte Jackson. While the team still has Calvin Austin III as the clear WR2 and they added former Los Angeles Rams wideout Van Jefferson, they could still stand to add another receiver. Luckily for them, the NFL Draft is rich with legitimate wide receiver prospects. It seems the Steelers have set their focus on one receiver in particular.
According to SportsKeeda's Tony Pauline, the Steelers were one of two teams who "met extensively" with Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy after his Pro Day on Wednesday. The other team was the Indianapolis Colts.
Steelers reportedly 'met extensively' with Texas WR Xavier Worthy after Pro Day
Worthy has become a popular name in the NFL Draft due in part to his performance at the NFL Scouting Combine. Specifically, Worthy broke the all-time 40-yard dash record by running the drill in 4.21 seconds. With that, Worthy's stock has increased exponentially, with the potential of being selected in the first round!
Despite the speed, there are concerns about his size. At the Scouting Combine, Worthy measured at 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 165 pounds. Even so, teams should be enticed by his speed as a downfield target that can lave defensive backs in his dust.
This past season at Texas, Worthy recorded 75 receptions for 1,014 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games played. Through his three years at Austin, Worthy recorded 197 receptions for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns in 39 games played.
The Steelers hold the 20th overall pick in the NFL Draft, which could be the area where Worthy could be available, if not earlier. Even if Worthy were available, it's unknown if they will actually select him. After all, the Steelers could use their first-round pick on much-needed offensive line help, whether that's at tackle or center. But Worthy is a name you should keep an eye on leading up to the NFL Draft on Apr. 25, Steelers fans.