Steelers Rumors: Big Ben reacts to Canada, Diontae apologizes, Watt DPOY hype
Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is shocked Matt Canada was fired, Diontae Johnson finally apologized for his lack effort, Mike Tomlin hypes TJ Watt.
By Mark Powell
Steelers rumors: Diontae Johnson apologizes to his teammates
Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson was in hot water despite a win over the Bengals on Sunday. On a fumble by running back Jaylen Warren, replay showed Johnson refusing to block a Cincinnati defensive back on the play. Even worse, Warren's fumble landed near Johnson, who didn't even flinch, allowing the Bengals to pick up the ball.
After the game, Johnson said he didn't see the fumble, which instant replay appears to prove false. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin called Johnson out at his Tuesday press conference, saying he needs to take accountability for his actions in the locker room.
"We've got to take care of the ball," Tomlin said. "It is our desire. It's how we construct victory, so Jaylen's got to do a better job there. Diontae can't let the emotions of the previous down affect his next down, but I'll give him an opportunity to address that with you guys. I'll give him an opportunity to address that with his teammates. I'm not going to add any additional color."
Finally, it appears Johnson heard Tomlin's message, and apologized to his teammates for letting his emotions get the best of him. On the previous play, Johnson dropped a would-be touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett, so his head clearly was not in the game at that point.
“Nobody is out there trying to mess up. I’m human just like everybody else out there. … That’s not me as a player. That one play doesn’t define me. It never will...," Johnson said, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “From here on out, going forward, just be smart. Just keep playing until the whistle blows.”
While Johnson's message may not be exactly what Steelers fans want to hear, the wideout took responsibility and apologized to his teammates in his own way. That ought to mean something.