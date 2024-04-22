Latest Steelers rumors all but lock in Pittsburgh’s pick at No. 20
The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to have their sights set on a specific target with the No. 20 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Lior Lampert
One of the worst-kept secrets of the 2024 NFL offseason cycle is the Pittsburgh Steelers' desire to add a wide receiver opposite ascending third-year pass-catcher George Pickens, and it appears they are zeroing in on a target.
Contrary to previous reporting that has led us to believe the Steelers prefer to bring in a veteran receiving option rather than selecting one in the 2024 NFL Draft, it appears that the Pittsburgh front office has experienced a change of heart, per Dane Brugler of The Athletic during a recent appearance on the "Yahoo Fantasy Football Show" podcast.
Brugler names LSU's Brian Thomas Jr. as someone the Steelers would "love" to draft if he is available when they are on the clock with the No. 20 overall selection, expressing that Pittsburgh is unlikely to let him slide past their pick.
The latest Steelers draft rumors essentially reveal their plan at pick No. 20
"If he [Thomas] doesn't go off the board before 20, I do think this might be the floor for him," Brugler stated. "I've heard [the Steelers] love Brian Thomas," he added.
While it's noteworthy how much Pittsburgh covets Thomas, it is also essential to emphasize the first half of Brugler's comments, highlighting how the LSU product may already be off the board by the time the Steelers are up to pick. He is the No. 17-ranked player on Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network's top 150 prospect rankings.
After catching 68 passes for 1,177 yards and an FBS-leading 17 touchdowns as a senior in 2023 and putting on an impressive combine showing (4.33-second 40-yard dash time with a 38.5-inch vertical and a 6-foot-3, 209-pound frame), Thomas has seen his stock improve in throughout the evaluation process. Despite being overshadowed by All-American teammate Malik Nabers at times, he was able to carve out a name for himself en route to presumably hearing his name called on Day 1 of the 2024 draft. However, will the Steelers be the ones to land him?