Steelers Rumors: Kendrick Green cut line, Cam Heyward injury, likely trade chip?
The Pittsburgh Steelers won their final preseason game, but there are still plenty of questions to answer, like what happens with Kendrick Green. Plus, a trade on the way.
By Mark Powell
Steelers Rumors: Is Kendrick Green toast?
Kendrick Green hasn't received many consistent snaps this training camp, and when he has they have been at different positions, seemingly testing their depth at various spots across the offensive line. The former third-round pick played some right guard on Thursday night, though it seems unlikely Green makes the roster in that regard.
A former center, tackle and now guard, Green hasn't really found a consistent home across the Pittsburgh offensive line. This makes him a potential trade candidate if the Steelers are comfortable with their depth, which Tomlin seems to be at the center position.
“We’re really comfortable with the number of candidates we have,” Tomlin said to Steelers.com. “We’ve got some guys with real NFL experience there. Nate Herbig has been a guy who’s played center at this level. Kendrick Green is a guy who has been a starting center at this level. We’ve got a couple of other guys who are center-capable. Ryan McCollum is center-capable. Spencer Anderson is center-capable, and so we’ve probably got more depth in terms of guys who are capable and also more depth with guys with experience than I can recall.”
Green played mostly guard in college at Illinois, so perhaps the Steelers were hoping that a call back to his collegiate playing days would help matters. He was inactive for every game last season after losing the left guard job to Kevin Dotson last training camp.
Pittsburgh tried to give their former draft pick a chance this preseason, but he's consistently underwhelmed as compared to his competition. If the Steelers are wise, Omar Khan will try to trade Green's potential for a late-round pick while he still has the chance.