Steelers Rumors: Kendrick Green cut line, Cam Heyward injury, likely trade chip?
The Pittsburgh Steelers won their final preseason game, but there are still plenty of questions to answer, like what happens with Kendrick Green. Plus, a trade on the way.
By Mark Powell
Steelers rumors: Another trade chip looming?
Pittsburgh's abundance of defensive line depth is both a blessing and a curse. The good news is that the Steelers will be prepared for any injury along their defensive front. The bad news is that they'll likely have to lose a player worthy of making the 53-man roster in favor of depth at other positions of need.
Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin admitted as much earlier this week. "I think at the end of the day, we know that we may lose a guy that can play in the NFL."
That sure sounds like a trade is brewing in Omar Khan's office. As is the case with any NFL team, Khan will take calls when training camp ends seeing if he can receive a draft pick or two for his spare parts. Winning the line of scrimmage is key for any team, and defensive line depth is hard to find. Pittsburgh is lucky to have plenty of it. They just hope it doesn't come back to haunt them.
Who might those players be who are eventually dealt, however? Cam Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Keeanu Benton and DeMarvin Leal are likely off limits this year. However, depth players like Montravis Adams, Breiden Fehoko, Isiahh Loudermilk and Armon Watts could be on the chopping block, per Alex Kozora of Steelers Depot.
Trade chatter is certainly something to watch for as Steelers camp comes to a close. Teams have until Aug. 29 to finalize their 53-man roster.