Steelers Rumors: Mike Tomlin ready for Nick Bosa, Pickett gets picked on, more
- Kenny Pickett's hand-size is still trash talk fodder
- Former TE joins division rival
- Mike Tomlin readying Steelers for superstar foe
By Kristen Wong
Steelers Rumors: Bring it on, Bosa! Mike Tomlin ready to face 49ers star
Amid ongoing uncertainty about 49ers star Nick Bosa's Week 1 status, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters he's planning for the worst.
Per Tomlin, the Steelers are going to prepare like Bosa's going to play in Week 1, citing Pittsburgh's history with T.J. Watt as one of the major factors in his decision.
Back in September of 2021, the Steelers signed Watt to a five-year contract making him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL at the time. Like Bosa, Watt was on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract and had been a "hold in" at camp, which means he reported to camp but didn't actually practice.
After his extension, Watt was a full participant in practice and played in that year's season opener against the Bills.
The not-so-small difference between Watt's and Bosa's situations is that Watt got his bag just before the start of Week 1. There's no telling if the 49ers will reach a contractual agreement with Bosa by Sunday when they face the Steelers in the 2023 season opener.
Either way, Mike Tomlin is prepared to face the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in Week 1. Bring on Bosa.