Steelers owner’s comment just prior to Justin Fields report is curious timing
Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II didn't rule out trading for a quarterback this offseason, just as reports surfaced about Chicago Bears signal-caller Justin Fields.
By Lior Lampert
The Pittsburgh Steelers have made it no secret that they intend to bring in another quarterback to pair with 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett and have him compete to be the team’s starting signal-caller.
Steelers team president Art Rooney II made headlines recently for comments he made regarding Pittsburgh’s potential willingness to trade for a quarterback, and the timing is peculiar.
NFL Rumors: Art Rooney II hinting at potential Steelers-Justin Fields trade?
Shortly after Rooney said trading for another quarterback is an option for the Steelers this offseason, reports surfaced about Chicago Bears signal-caller Justin Fields and the type of package it could take to acquire him.
ESPN’s Senior NFL insider Adam Schefers appeared on ESPN 1000, saying Chicago will “definitely” fetch a second-round pick for Fields and could even net a first-round pick if they decide to go in a different direction.
With the Bears having the No.1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and presumably selecting USC quarterback Caleb Williams, Fields will likely be playing elsewhere next season, making the Steelers an intriguing option.
Pittsburgh was previously connected to an underwhelming option at quarterback not named Kenny Pickett last month, indicating they’re serious about addressing the position after another season of poor offensive production.
Whether Rooney’s timing was calculated or not, his comments make you wonder if Pittsburgh is kicking the tires on the possibility of trading for Fields.
While Fields has been inconsistent as a passer, he is one of the most dynamic players with the ball in his hands due to his elite speed and athleticism, as illustrated by his 1,143 rushing-yard campaign in 2022 – becoming the third quarterback ever to run for at least 1,000 yards in a single season.
Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Fields has a fifth-year option if the Steelers (or any team) decide to acquire him.