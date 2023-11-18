Steelers rumors: Reunion could be on the horizon at linebacker
By Jack Posey
In the past two weeks, the Pittsburgh Steelers have lost two of their starting linebackers due to injury.
The first was Cole Holcomb, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Thursday night win over the Tennessee Titans. Then in the 23-19 win over the Green Bay Packers, Kwon Alexander also suffered a season-ending lower-body injury. Both Holcomb and Alexander were among the top tacklers for the Steelers.
The 6-3 Steelers, now looking great in the division with injuries to Deshaun Watson and Joe Burrow, will scramble to add a linebacker to their star-studded defense as they continue to compete with the Baltimore Ravens, the current AFC North leaders.
Even with injuries mounting on the Steelers defense, starting with Cam Heyward, then Minkah Fitzpatrick, and now Alexander and Holcomb, Pittsburgh remains a dominant defense.
Steelers Rumors: Myles Jack could return to Pittsburgh amid LB injuries
The Steelers might not have to look any further than a familiar face to fill their glaring hole at linebacker.
Former Steeler Myles Jack might be game for a reunion. Jack played last season for the team, recording 104 tackles. However, he was released this past offseason. Jack is most notably known for his tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars where he spent six of his seven seasons and recorded 513 tackles.
Following his release, from the Steelers, Jack stayed in state, landing on the Philadelphia Eagles roster on a one-year contract in the preseason. In August, he ultimately decided to hang up his cleats, announcing his retirement without playing. snap for the defending NFC champions.
There is mutual interest between both parties to have Jack step onto the practice squad and then potentially into a starting role for a linebacker-needy team he is already familiar with in a return to Pittsburgh.