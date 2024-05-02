Steelers rumors about trading for ‘significant playmaker’ were significantly oversold
Buzz surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers being on the verge of trading for a "significant playmaker" appears to have been blown drastically out of proportion if the recent comments of general manager Omar Khan are any indication.
By Lior Lampert
Amid reports that Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan was working the phones and nearing a blockbuster trade to land a "significant playmaker," we've all been waiting for the other shoe to drop and see who this mystery player is and when the deal will happen.
Alas, it seems like the rumors were blown drastically out of proportion if recent comments from Khan during his time on The Pat McAfee Show are any indication.
Former Steelers cornerback and current CBS Sports analyst Bryant McFadden initially broke the news of the alleged deal in the works but has since deleted his post and backtracked his comments, providing additional context about what he's heard is going on the scenes. And it sounds far less encouraging than initially led to believe if you're a member of the Pittsburgh faithful.
Steelers rumors about trading a 'significant playmaker' were significantly oversold
Pittsburgh has been linked to several high-profile wide receivers this offseason, including the San Francisco 49ers pass-catching tandem of Brandon Aiyuk/Deebo Samuel, Denver Broncos veteran Courtland Sutton, and former teammate of Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson, D.K. Metcalf. However, nothing has materialized thus far, nor does it feel imminent like it once did.
McFadden appeared on 93.7 The Fan on Wednesday, a Pittsburgh sports radio station, where he shared insight on where things stand with all the buzz and ongoing speculation. He revealed that the intel he has received up until this point was from a "third or fourth party," making it much less credible than if he acquired this information from someone within the Steelers brass.
"It was information that I received through a friend who is very, very involved in the NFL," McFadden said before adding that he didn't "talk to anybody from the Steelers," including Khan.
Talk about a buzzkill. However, McFadden did emphasize that he expects the Steelers to bring an "experienced" player before the 2024 season starts in September. But that should be taken with a grain of salt, especially after this recent blunder.