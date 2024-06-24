Steelers could be screwed as Russell Wilson's camp reviews are as bad as Justin Fields
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers underwent a quarterback makeover this offseason, signing Russell Wilson for the league minimum at the position and trading for Justin Fields. The days of Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph are behind them.
Wilson was expected to earn the starting nod when all was said and done -- and that is likely still true -- but his early mini camp reviews haven't been great. In a recent insider column by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, it's clear why the Steelers haven't felt comfortable naming Wilson the starting quarterback just yet.
I’d look for the Pittsburgh Steelers to keep pushing Russell Wilson. Through the spring, neither Wilson nor Justin Fields lit the world on fire in Pittsburgh. But what the staff did see was a motivated Wilson, who benefitted from the competition Fields was giving him. So I’ll be interested to see how long Pittsburgh waits to shut down any notion of one," Breer wrote.
Russell Wilson's training camp reviews should concern Steelers fans
The phrase "didn't light the world on fire" isn't ideal for Wilson, because it makes his performance sound like it's on par with Fields. Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo roasted Fields early practices.
“Fields, from what I’ve seen, they had a month of spring practices here and he’s a terrific athlete, but really the knocks against him that I heard coming in actually turned out to be true,”Fittipaldo said. “He’s not terribly accurate with the ball. His placement isn’t all that great, and I could see them maybe having a package or two for him each week depending on the opponent, but I see this team as Russell Wilson’s team.”
Both Breer and Fittipaldo said the quiet part out loud. While Steelers fans are excited for some improvement at the quarterback position in either Wilson or Fields, both players are flawed. Wilson threw more passes behind the line of scrimmage than any player in the NFL last season. He showed limited mobility -- either due to father time or by choice -- and it cost the team dearly. Fields is the opposite, showcasing amazing athletic ability but struggling with his accuracy.
Combined, they make a very good QB. Separately, neither quarterback is Super Bowl caliber without a lot of help around them, which Pittsburgh can offer.