Steelers still shuffling offensive line days before preseason opener
By Kinnu Singh
The Pittsburgh Steelers managed to claw their way to the playoffs in 2023, but their offensive struggles were too much to overcome.
In an attempt to rebuild the offense, Steelers general manager Omar Khan brought in two reclamation projects at the quarterback position this offseason. Just days after signing former Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson in free agency, Pittsburgh acquired quarterback Justin Fields in a trade with the Chicago Bears.
Neither quarterback will be able to resurrect their career with a sieve-like offensive line, however. In the final days before training camp, Pittsburgh is still tinkering with their starting lineup.
Steelers adjust starting offensive line days before preseason
The Steelers promoted rookie offensive tackle Troy Fautanu to the first team at right tackle on Tuesday, according to The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo. The move pushed second-year tackle Broderick Jones to left tackle days before the team’s preseason opener on Friday.
Pittsburgh envisioned slotting Jones into the left tackle position ever since they drafted him with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Khan made it clear during the NFL Scouting Combine that the team still planned to move him to the blindside position.
The struggles of veteran tackle Dan Moore Jr. forced the Steelers to keep Jones at right tackle last season, but their new additions this offseason will allow for some flexibility.
The Steelers invested significant capital into their offensive line during the 2024 NFL Draft. Pittsburgh selected Fautanu with the No. 20 overall pick, then used their next pick to take center Zach Frazier with the No. 51 overall pick.
This year, Pittsburgh continued to bolster the offensive line by selecting Washington left tackle Troy Fautanu with the No. 20 overall pick and West Virginia center Zach Frazier with the No. 51 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They circled back in the fourth round to select South Dakota State guard Mason McCormick with the No. 119 overall pick.
It was the first time the Steelers have selected three offensive linemen in the first four rounds of the same draft class, according to ESPN.
Frazier will serve as the centerpiece of the offensive line while Jones and Fautanu will be the bookends. Veteran guards James Daniels and Isaac Seumalo will likely continue to hold their starting positions on the interior, which leaves the Steelers with Moore and McCormick as solid backup options.
If the Steelers hope to succeed with the sack-happy duo of Wilson and Fields, they’ll need the protection to hold up.