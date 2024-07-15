Steelers workout fans trade rumors with Brandon Aiyuk nowhere to be found
By Kinnu Singh
The Pittsburgh Steelers reconstructed their quarterback room this offseason. After an abysmal 2023 campaign, general manager Omar Khan jettisoned incumbent starter Kenny Pickett and replaced him quarterbacks Justin Fields and Russell Wilson.
The team's new quarterbacks are low-risk investments, but they come with just as much concern as upside. The Steelers have attempted to surround the quarterbacks with the necessary talent to jump-start their dying careers. Pittsburgh bolstered their offensive line through the 2024 NFL Draft by drafting Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu in the first round, center Zach Frazier in the second round, and offensive tackle Mason McCormick in the fourth round. Still, the protection won't mean much if Pittsburgh's quarterbacks can't find any open targets.
This offseason, Pittsburgh released wide receiver Allen Robinson and traded wide receiver Diontae Johnson to acquire cornerback Donte Jackson from the Carolina Panthers. Behind emerging star wide receiver George Pickens, the Steelers depth chart lists Van Jefferson, rookie Roman Wilson, and Calvin Austin as the team's top wideouts.
Jefferson and Roman Wilson are expected to compete for the No. 2 wide receiver spot behind Pickens, but it will be an underwhelming outcome regardless of who wins the spot.
Russell Wilson's workouts with WR DK Metcalf stir trade rumors
Wilson has been named as the de facto starting quarterback heading into training camp, but he could easily be supplanted by Fields if he struggles. With a potential quarterback competition brewing, Wilson has spent the offseason preparing for a pivotal 2024 campaign.
Wilson has organized throwing sessions in California with some of his new — and former — teammates over the past few months. The quarterback's social media posts last week revealed that Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf attended the workouts alongside Steelers wide receivers Scotty Miller and Quez Watkins.
Metcalf, who was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, was teammates with Wilson for the first three years of his career. Wilson forced his way out of Seattle and joined the Denver Broncos before the 2022 season, but the quarterback has remained close friends with Metcalf.
This isn't the first time Metcalf has worked out with Wilson this offseason — the two previously trained together at UCLA earlier this summer. Metcalf's continued presence alongside the Steelers' teammates has stirred some trade speculation.
A report in May suggested that Pittsburgh inquired about trading for several wide receivers across the league. Along with Metcalf, the Steelers were linked to Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who has been embroiled in contract negotiations with his team. The trade requests for Sutton and Aiyuk were reportedly shot down by their respective teams, but a potential trade for Metcalf seemed to remain possible.
As the offseason drags on, Aiyuk's availability seems less and less likely. With training camp just around the corner, Wilson seems to be making it clear that he wants Pittsburgh to pursue Metcalf.
The Steelers have approximately $15.9 million in salary cap space and Metcalf would carry a salary cap hit over $13 million in 2024, so Khan would likely have to figure out a way to create some more breathing room to pull off a trade.
In their three seasons together, Wilson and Metcalf connected for 216 receptions with 3,170 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns. Wilson earned two Pro Bowl selections, while Metcalf earned one Pro Bowl nod and a second-team All-Pro selection.