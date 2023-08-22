Stefon Diggs sets the record straight about Bills trade request
Stefon Diggs let Buffalo Bills fans know what's what in regards to hints that he wanted a trade away from the Bills.
By Josh Wilson
Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills had a rocky end to the 2022-23 season, and that turbulence carried over to the start of this year. Diggs had issues with his involvement in the offense last season that led to public displays of outrage and what came off as temper tantrums as the Bills failed to get past the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs once again.
The NFL Pro Bowler cryptically Tweeted Drake lyrics this summer that stirred the pot on trade speculation. Diggs didn't help matters much when he didn't show up for the start of OTAs and then was sent home early on during training camp.
Stephen A. Smith recently suggested Diggs wants a trade away from Buffalo, which Diggs has taken steps to clarify and importantly, deny.
Stefon Diggs makes his stance on trade request abundantly clear
After peppering in cryptic Tweets all summer long, Diggs finally made things black and white: He does not want to leave the Bills.
Diggs also recently told radio sideline host Sal Capaccio that he still wants to end his career in Buffalo.
All in all, Diggs is back with the team and heavily engaged. Moreover, his absence actually played out fine for Buffalo.
Quarterback Josh Allen and Diggs have a strong working relationship already, and his tardiness created space for Allen to strengthen chemistry with other targets on the Bills roster. Since Diggs may draw double coverage more often than not, Allen will need to have confidence in his secondary and tertiary weapons if the Bills hope to make it deep in the postseason.
Things can change in an instant with NFL stars, but for now, it seems as though all is calm between the Bills and their star receiver.