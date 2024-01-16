Steph Curry blames refs for rock-bottom loss to the short-handed Grizzlies
After losing to a Grizzlies squad that is missing five of their six best players, star Steph Curry blamed the refs for a huge free-throw disparity.
As the trade deadline nears, the Warriors were not able to beat a Memphis squad that is missing a good chunk of their starting lineup. Last night's 116-107 loss to a team that was missing Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart, Brandon Clarke, Steven Adams and Derrick Rose may not have been rock bottom but it was certainly a step in that direction.
While Steph Curry did admit that the Warriors made a lot of mistakes in the game, the All-NBA star did say the referees gave 40 free throws to the Grizzlies in this game. As Anthony Slater noted, Curry thought his squad didn't get some calls on "blocked charges," reach-in calls, and other plays.
Following this loss, the Warriors are heading into dangerous territory. Golden State doesn't even look like a Play-In team at this current moment. While Golden State had a lot of problems last season, they were at least a playoff team.
Is there anything the Warriors can do to turn around their season?
To be quite honest, it doesn't seem like there is a possible trade that can fix this squad. While the team will presumably get healthy in the next couple of weeks, there is a lot of ground for them to make up in the second half of the season. The team's commitment to building for the future while competing now is a big reason why the core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green will most likely end badly.
The franchise can probably make a move or two by using Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody as trade assets but the squad is probably stuck fighting for a play-in spot. Golden State has Andrew Wiggins' contract as a salary filler but there isn't much that they can do with his poor play this season.