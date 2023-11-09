Steph Curry is done talking about Warriors struggles last season
The Golden State Warriors expect to win games on the road. So when Steph caught himself comparing this season to last, he immediately stopped himself.
By Kdelaney
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Denver Nuggets on the road last night, losing 108-105. This battle featuring two former MVPs in Curry and Jokic did not disappoint. They both led their teams in scoring: Jokic finished with 35 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists, and Curry tallied 23 points and four assists. After the game, Steph sat down with the media, including The Athletic's Anthony Slater.
Slater asked Curry how satisfied he was with the Warriors' season so far and what the next few weeks look like for them. Steph responded, "If you look at the schedule when it came out, how many road games we had...eight games in eight different buildings in a short time span? We'll take the record that we have. Considering how we played..." Steph paused. "No - I'm not going to keep talking about last year. We stopped that."
In case you forgot, the Warriors struggled on the road last season. However, if Curry's avoidance of the subject is any indicator, then the Warriors aren't interested in repeating last season's struggles.
Slater urged him to finish the thought. However, Curry insisted, "I'm done with that. Knowing the fact that we expect to win games on the road and be a good road team." As of now, this holds true. The Dubs are currently 5-2 on the road this season. However, the same could not have been said about the Warriors last season.
When you take the Warriors' record after nine games and compare it to last year, even with the small sample size, there's a huge difference. Keep in mind, the Warriors started last season 0-8 on the road. They finished the season 11-30, which was second worst road record in the league since San Antonio, Detroit, and Houston were all tied at eight road wins a piece.
With five road wins already under their belt, the Warriors are off to a good start. With that said, it makes sense why Curry is reluctant to look in the rear-view mirror. Curry is not concerned with the past. Instead, he's focused on the future and the Dubs' current season.