Steph Curry speaks on potential Warriors roster without Klay Thompson
Stephen Curry speaks on what life without Klay Thompson might look like.
The 2023-24 season was one that the Golden State Warriors hoped would go a whole lot better than it did. Armed with their big three of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, Golden State had eyes on winning its fifth championship in the last decade. Unfortunately, the season will result in the team not even making the playoffs.
Many individuals are to blame for the catastrophe we witnessed. Green had trouble staying on the court thanks to his antics. Thompson struggled mightily. Even Curry had a down year by his standards.
The Warriors falling in the Play-In Tournament leaves the future of their franchise very much in question. We know Curry will be on the roster in 2024, but who will join him? One player in particular whose future is in limbo is his fellow Splash Brother, Klay Thompson. Curry hopes to see him back in Golden State.
Steph Curry begins Klay Thompson recruitment process after Play-In loss
Curry is already clamoring for his fellow backcourt mate to return to Golden State. He cannot imagine himself without Klay (and Draymond Green). That makes sense, as the Splash Brothers have been together since Thompson debuted back in 2011-12. The trio has been together since Green debuted one year later.
The Splash Brothers have changed the game with their ability to shoot the ball from beyond the arc. They've won four championships together and will both go into the Hall of Fame when all is said and done.
It makes sense for Curry to want Thompson, an unrestricted free agent, back in Golden State, but does that make the most sense for the Warriors?
Klay just had what was one of, if not the worst season of his NBA career. The 17.9 points he averaged were the fewest since his second season back in 2012-13. His efficiency took a major dip. His defense hasn't been at the elite level it once was. Remember, Thompson played himself to a bench role due to his struggles.
If he's willing to return on favorable terms the Warriors will certainly want him back, but what if there's a team or two out there willing to give him a ton of money? Would the Warriors want to give him a long-term big-money deal? Would Thompson turn down money to remain in Golden State? Would Thompson be open to a reduced role to remain in Golden State? There's a lot to figure out.
It's clear that he's a player in decline. He has his uses, but is not the star player he once was, or close to it. He was just held scoreless in the Play-In game with the season on the line.
Having Curry's support will only help the cause. Perhaps Golden State will be pressured by Curry (and others) to give Klay whatever he wants in terms of years, dollars, and shots on the floor to entice him to stay. We can only wonder if that's in the best interest of the franchise, though.