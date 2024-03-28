Steph Curry was inconsolable after unnecessary Draymond Green ejection in pivotal game
Steph Curry was clearly frustrated. Was it because of Draymond being Draymond?
Steph Curry has seen Draymond Green at his best and his worst. And his most stupid.
On Wednesday, Green was ejected just four minutes into the Golden State Warriors Warriors game against the Orlando Magic after arguing with the referees.
Green has been ejected (and suspended) for many unnecessary actions. Continuing to argue with the refs after getting hit with a technical foul is up there with his dumbest causes of ejection. No official has ever had his mind changed over a tech because the player got in their face and argued. The only thing that ever comes from that is a second tech, as Green found out.
Look at Curry's face while listening to Green go at the official.
It's not clear what Green's first technical was for. It looks like he may have been complaining to the ref about a foul call. It may have been a soft whistle. Annoyance from Green and Curry would make sense. But sense in the moment is also necessary.
Curry was seen shaking his head in frustration after Green was sent back to the showers.
Only Curry could tell us what exactly was the subject of his head shake. Green? The ref? The situation?
Some people on Twitter even thought they caught Curry crying after the ejection.
Our guess is Curry was clearing sweat out of his eyes rather than wiping away tears. But who knows? It was a frustrating moment.
Despite the early drama, the Warriors led 27-10 after the first quarter. They maintained an eight-point lead going into the half.
Golden State is battling to stay in the postseason picture. They went into Wednesday's game sitting in 10th place in the Western Conference, one game ahead of the Rockets but 2.5 games behind the Lakers.
Green was 0-for-1 with three rebounds and one assist before his ejection. Curry had six points at halftime with five assists.