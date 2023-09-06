Stephen A. Smith says Deion Sanders is creating a ‘nightmare’ for other head coaches in recruiting
The Coach Prime Effect is real, as ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has seen enough. He believes Deion Sanders is in the midst of creating a "nightmare" for other coaches when it comes to recruitment.
By John Buhler
Colorado is already winning games under Deion Sanders, making a recruiting "nightmare" for other head coaches of note their new reality.
Stephen A. Smith spoke glowingly about Deion Sanders after his first signature victory at Colorado.
The unranked Colorado Buffaloes went into Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth to hand last year's national runner-up TCU a three-point loss over the weekend. It was a game no one outside of Boulder thought Colorado would actually win, but here we are. Smith said on First Take earlier this week when talking to ESPN colleagues Paul Finebaum and Shannon Sharpe that Sanders has created a monster.
With a win like that, it is going to be a "nightmare" for other college football coaches to recruit against Coach Prime, all things equal. What top-tier recruit won't want a free trip to Boulder to check this out?
Now that Sanders has the resources of a legitimate Power Five program, the sky is the limit for him.
Stephen A. Smith: Deion Sanders is about to be a recruiting "nightmare"
For some of us, we remember Sanders from being a two-sport superstar in the NFL for teams like the Atlanta Falcons and the Dallas Cowboys and in MLB with clubs like the New York Yankees and the Cincinnati Reds. Unfortunately, none of the best prospects in high school saw him play... They know about him from his days in the media at The NFL Network, as well as being a high school head coach.
Frankly, no matter what role in the football sphere Sanders occupies, it is the coolest seat in the house. People naturally gravitate to him, and the best players want to play for him. They do not care about how bad Colorado football has been since Bill McCartney retired; they care about playing ball for Coach Prime! If it happens to be in a dope college town like Boulder, Colorado then so be it, baby!
While I don't know if Colorado currently has the infrastructure to regularly yield a top-10 recruiting class nationally out of high school, what is to stop CU from being the Rocky Mountain version of Ole Miss under Lane Kiffin? The Rebels are an unquestioned top-25 program in the sport, albeit one that has to make greater use of the transfer portal than others. Ole Miss isn't a bad blueprint for the Buffs.
Recruiting to Colorado is never going to be easy, but having Sanders in Boulder is a cheat code.