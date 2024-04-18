Steve Kerr scolds Warriors fans for Draymond Green hate: 'Be grateful'
By Kyle Delaney
You can almost hear the pain in Steve Kerr's voice when he reflected on the Golden State Warriors season.
"This felt like a 50-win team to me." Kerr said on 95.7 The Game. "It feels to me like we should be down 1-0 in a series right now not having the season…finished. It’s surprising to me it’s over."
Kerr credited the nature of the Western Conference for the Warriors' early exit this season, saying, "It’s deep, loaded, and we paid for our sins of the early season." In their first 41 games this season, Golden State had a 19-22 record. In the last 41 games of the season, they finished 27-14. When you recognize that only three to five more wins might've been enough to propel the Warriors from the 10th seed and completely change the trajectory of their season, it really puts the fierceness of the Western Conference into perspective.
In light of their early exit, many speculated that this could be the end of an era for Golden State. Regarding the Warriors' offseason plans, Kerr wanted to make one thing clear. "We’ve got an offseason of reflection and transition, but that doesn’t mean this thing is over." Kerr did admit that this offseason is going to be different. “It’s the first time I think that I’ve really felt like there needs to be some change. But I don’t really know what it is," he said.
In many fans' eyes, since his ejections and suspensions were so costly to the team during this regular season, Draymond Green is to blame. In 27 games without Draymond Green this season, the Dubs went 14-13. With Draymond on the court, their record improves to 33-22. Pretty stark difference. When you consider that the Warriors' record would have been drastically different if Draymond Green hadn't missed those 27 games, you can certainly argue that Draymond Green's absence hurt the Dubs' this year. However, Kerr urged fans to look at the bigger picture.
Kerr vouched for Draymond, saying he's "maybe the most competitive person" he has ever been around.
"I will stick with him forever, because I know who he is as a human being." Kerr explained how Draymond is very complex. "Part of that complexity...is Draymond's constant quest to find the right balance between being ultra-competitive and walking the line and not crossing it."
To which, Kerr admitted, "Over the last year, he crossed it several times. If he could have it back, you better believe he would, but life doesn't work that way."
Kerr reminded fans of Draymond's impact on this franchise, adding, "Without Draymond, we have zero championships. I hope people realize that."Kerr continued. "That's the price you pay for having the guy who is the driver of your defense and the driver of your competitive fire as a team."
Point being, it's hard to ignore the impact Draymond has on the teams' outcome.
So instead of attacking Draymond for his less than stellar season, Kerr urged Warriors fans to be thankful for him. "For our fans, I would say be grateful that you've had Draymond Green for 12 years and you've had four championships and two finals appearances beyond that." As far as Green's behavior goes, Kerr reminded fans that they can't have everything. "If you're a fan, and you want him to be the best defender in the league, and be on perfect behavior, you’re not going to get it.” Kerr said plainly.
In his closing remarks, Kerr reassured fans that Draymond is "committed to becoming the best version of himself" and emphasized that both he and the entire Warriors organization are embracing that. It remains to be seen what directions the Warrirors go in, but it certainly doesn't seem like Kerr has given up on this team.