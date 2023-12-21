STL Cardinals rumors: Yamamoto question, Carpenter reunion, bullpen upgrade
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto could still be an option for Cardinals
- After release, Matt Carpenter reunion not likely
- Could former All-Star be bullpen upgrade option for Cardinals?
STL Cardinals rumors: Reunion not in the Cards for Carpenter
Even after a less than stellar end to his time with St. Louis, Matt Carpenter, and the Cardinals do have mutual admiration for each other.
Carpenter was recently released by the Atlanta Braves just days after being traded by the San Diego Padres. Carpenter had a successful 2022 season with the New York Yankees. The Padres hoped Carpenter's resurgence would continue, but his time with San Diego mirrored his final season with the Cardinals. Carpenter hit .176/.322/.319 with five home runs and 31 RBIs.
While Carpenter may be available, that doesn't mean the Cardinals are looking to reunite. The once-star player no longer has a fit with the organization that drafted him in 2009. Nolan Gorman, Nolan Arenado, and Paul Goldschmidt make a player like Carpenter unnecessary.
Carpenter could get a league minimum contract as the Padres and Braves will pay off the remaining $5.5 million from his deal with the Padres in 2023.