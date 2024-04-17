Stupid games, stupid prizes: NBA hands down Jontay Porter punishment
Jontay Porter took a gamble and now he's received his reward — a lifetime ban from the National Basketball Association.
Former NBA center Jontay Porter has officially been found to have violated the NBA's guidelines around gambling and has received a harsh punishment.
An internal investigation by the league found he had disclosed confidential information to sports bettors, limited participation in one or more games for betting purposes and bet on NBA games. Porter, a former member of the Toronto Raptors, has been sentenced to lifetime banishment from the NBA per commissioner Adam Silver.
The details behind Porter's behavior are appalling. The league reported that Porter disclosed confidential medical information about himself to an individual deemed to be an NBA bettor. The league also reports Porter also placed at least 13 bets on NBA games, with wagers ranging from $15 to $22,000.
Jontay Porter receives a lifetime ban from the NBA for gambling on NBA games and on himself
The investigation was launched in March when reports surfaced of betting irregularities. Porter exited several games early on Jan. 26 and Mar. 20 due to "injury" or health concerns, which an inquiry from sportsbooks like DraftKings that saw an uptick in “unders” on Porter-related props. The investigation found that Porter limited his own participation in at least one game to influence the outcome of one or more bets.
This is not the first time a lifetime ban was instituted in the NBA. Former Clippers owner Donald Sterling received one from Silver after private recordings of racist comments surfaced. One such recording had Sterling say he did not want his girlfriend to publicly associate with black people, including posting photos with them on Instagram/bringing them to Clippers games. The NFL also had an instance like this with former Baltimore Colts QB Art Schlichter.
Porter has no one else but himself to blame for this. If you do the crime, you must do the time — in this case, staying away from the NBA forever. It's a black mark on his and his family's name, including his brother Michael Porter Jr, who is a star for the Denver Nuggets.